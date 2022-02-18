A 58-year-old man who was a person of interest in the death of a Conifer woman was arrested on Monday after authorities spotted him driving the woman's vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Wayne Lotz is being held on the suspicion of committing several crimes including first-degree murder, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing with a deadly weapon and tampering with an evidence, according to online court records.
Jefferson County deputies were sent to a home in the 2700 block of South Timber Trail in Conifer on Sunday after several neighbors became worried about the resident who hadn't been seen in several days, according to an news release.
The reporting party told authorities that he had plans with Scott to watch the Super Bowl last Sunday, but did not show up, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 9News.
He added that it was unusual for her to go away without asking him to care for her dogs and horses, 9News reported.
Deputies tried entering the home of 55-year-old Michele Scott, however, the doors were locked and no one was home to let them in.
The following day, the concern neighbors received permission from Scott's family to enter the home. They found the dog was not cared for and once deputies arrived they found evidence the suggested foul play and immediately began search of the property in search of Scott, according to the release.
Lotz, who had a previous relationship with Scott, became a person of interest in the case due to their history of domestic violence calls. The last one was made on Feb. 7, according to the sheriff's office.
On Monday, deputies who were watching Lotz spotted him driving Scott's 2005 Toyota Highland and found he was in possession of her debit card. He was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center.
Authorities with the help of forensic technology located Scott's body on Wednesday near the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road in Conifer.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with surveillance footage in the area or information regarding the crime to contact the sheriff's office at 303-271-5612.
Lotz is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.