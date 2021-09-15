A Larimer County man accused of fatally shooting a babysitter and then strangling a girl in Windsor last October pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Trevor George, 33, plead not guilty to nearly 20 crimes including murder, assault, child abuse, robbery, burglary and motor vehicle theft, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an Oct. 30, 2020, incident where 30-year-old Ryan Rogina was shot dead after trying to prevent an auto-theft.

Windsor police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a remote farmhouse in the 7900 block of Weld County Road 62, shortly after 1 a.m., according to court records.

The caller stated she just returned to her friend's home and found the family babysitter, Rogina, dead in the driveway. While speaking with dispatchers, the caller said there was a man on the property with the gun and he aimed it at her and her three friends.

The mother of a six-year-old girl who Rogina was babysitting "immediately ran inside to check on her daughter," according to the criminal affidavit.

After an alleged interaction with George, the mother found her daughter, crying and hiding underneath the bed. She replied her daughter's eyes appeared to be "bulging out of her head," the affidavit read.

The child was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. Medical staff told investigators that her injuries were consistent with being strangled.

The child told investigators she was strangled, but did not know who did it, according to the affidavit.

Later that day, a stolen 2016 Dodge Challenger was recovered 1.4 miles away from the remote farm house. Detectives located George by pinpointing his location using his last known phone number, officials said.

George was found inside the Challenger at Schrader's Gas Station at 601 Greenfield Court in Fort Collins, shortly before noon on Oct. 30. While being taken into custody, George "made a spontaneous utterance of knowing police were there because he killed a male earlier that morning," according to the affidavit.

Investigators searched the stolen vehicle and located Rogina's wallet and car keys, .4 grams of meth, two stolen handguns — one that matched the description of the one used in the killing — and prescription drugs.

A trial date has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022 in Weld County District Court.