A 47-year-old man who was accused of killing his wife in 2019 was found guilty by a Denver jury on Friday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
A 47-year-old man was found guilty of murder for fatally shooting his wife in 2019.
Phillip Bivins was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday in connection with the death of his wife, Tia Bivins, on July 18, 2019, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Bivins remains in custody without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced to prison on June 17.
According to the probable cause statement, Bivins was arrested after he turned himself in to authorities and stated he was involved in a shooting in the 3200 block of North Dexter Street.
He told officers, "I was the shooter in the shooting" and said the shooting occurred between 11 and 12 on July 18, 2019.
Denver officers were sent to the address of the shooting and found Tia Bivins by the front door. She was pronounced dead by Denver Health paramedics on-scene, according to the probable cause statement.