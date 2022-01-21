Authorities have formally charged a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting inside a Denver nightclub on New Year's Day that left two people dead.

Levi Diecidue, 22, was charged Friday with murder after deliberation, murder with extreme indifference, attempted murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an early morning shooting on Jan. 1 that killed Devonte Phillips, 24, and Hiyaw Zewdie, and injured two others. The incident unfolded at The Cabin Bar after someone tripped on Phillips' foot, which led to them both falling into an unknown man, according to the arrest affidavit.

The unknown man was angered by Phillips and asked him to follow him downstairs, the affidavit said. Phillips complied with two other people who attempted to prevent any further confrontation.

At this time, an unknown assailant struck Phillips from behind and the other man started attacking him, the affidavit said. When one of Phillips' friends tried to intervene, they were also assaulted, according to the arrest affidavit.

Eventually the fight stopped and both parties went upstairs. As this was happening someone, later identified as Diecidue, kicked at Phillips and his friends, the affidavit said.

Once upstairs, an unidentified person observed Phillips' head injury and confronted the group thought to be responsible. Security staff then intervened, according to the affidavit.

As this happened, Diecidue pulled out a firearm and fired five shots into the club, the affidavit said.

Police responded to the scene shortly after midnight and found two people with gunshot wounds outside the club and located Phillips and Zewdie on the floor of the club. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

.

According to the affidavit, none of the witnesses could positively confirm Diecidue as the shooter. But detectives later

met with an unnamed witness who positively identified Diecidue as the shooter. Police arrested Diecidue on Jan. 13 in Aurora.

Following the shooting, Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses issued an emergency temporary suspension of The Cabin Tap House's liquor license. A hearing will be held to determine whether to permanently suspend the license.

The lounge's owner also owns Beta Nightclub, next door to The Cabin Bar. Early in January, the city revoked Beta's liquor and cabaret licenses. Police investigations found regular fights at the club, after-hours alcohol consumption and unlicensed security guards working there.

Diecidue is scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 7 in Denver County District Court.