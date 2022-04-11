A Minnesota man is accused of committing sex crimes in Denver and Commerce City, and authorities are asking additional victims to come forward.
Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden, 34, was arrested in Grandview, Missouri, and extradited to Colorado, where he faces charges of sexual assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault, according to the Denver Police Department.
He is accused of committing a sexual assault in the 6000 block of Victory Way in Commerce City in September and sexually assaulting a different person in Denver's Gateway neighborhood in June, police said.
Detectives said Wooden might have committed other sex crimes in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Missouri and Minnesota over the past 10 years.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 303-289-8128 or 720-913-6903. Tipsters can also call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.