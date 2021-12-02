A man accused of sexually assaulting at least four victims in central Denver was arrested Tuesday, the Denver Police Department announced.

Abiye Adamu, 31, is believed to be responsible for four sexual assaults between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, police said. He is being held on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping in connection with an incident that occurred on Nov. 28.

Police said Adamu forced or lured victims into his car, a 2016 black Honda Civic, before he assaulted them.

All of the assaults happened within two miles of each other, in the areas of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street in Lower Downtown, East 16th Avenue and North Logan Street in North Capitol Hill, 17th Street and North Broadway in North Capitol Hill and East Colfax Avenue and North Clarkson Street in North Capitol Hill.

“As reports came in and investigators began seeing similarities, extensive investigative resources were dedicated to identifying and arresting the suspect,” the police department said in a statement.

Police said they identified Adamu as the suspect through forensic evidence from the assaults.

In addition to the four reported incidents, police believe Adamu may have sexually assaulted other victims. Anyone who may have been assaulted by Adamu is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department 720-913-2000 or call the law enforcement agency where the sexual assault occurred.

Adamu is an Aurora resident who most recently lived in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood, according to public records. He is also a licensed dental hygienist.

Adamu’s arrest affidavit and booking photo were sealed Thursday to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.