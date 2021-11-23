The man accused of shooting and wounding a Denver police officer earlier this month was formally charged Friday.

Jamie Martin, 34, faces four counts of attempted murder, four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of illegal discharge.

The charges stem from a Nov. 9 shooting where a Denver police officer was shot in the back.

Authorities responded to the area near South Knox Court and West Kentucky Avenue after a report of a dog dispute around 4 p.m. About 90 minutes later, officers returned to the area for a report of a potential armed break-in.

Police said the officer, who was not wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot by a suspect in a vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Following the shooting, officers arrested Martin a few blocks away.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 7 for a preliminary hearing.