A 29-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed a Wheat Ridge police officer.
Police were sent at 1 a.m. Wednesday to the 11000 block of West 44th Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found a stolen U-Haul truck and confronted Andre Jones, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
Jones stabbed an officer more than once before he was taken into custody by another officer, police said.
The officer suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized Wednesday morning.
Jones is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday, according to online court records.