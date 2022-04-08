Two men were arrested Thursday night for allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading Jefferson County sheriff's deputies on a brief pursuit that ended on foot, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies were sent to the area of U.S. 285 and Tiny Town after receiving a report from a man that his vehicle was stolen and that the suspects fired multiple shots in his direction around 6 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Officials said the vehicle, a flatbed pickup truck towing a trailer, was stolen earlier in the day in the 1900 block of Goddard Ranch Court. The caller told dispatchers he followed the suspects who stole his vehicle to South Turkey Creek Road, where the suspects fired multiple shots.
A deputy located the stolen vehicle and the suspects started firing at law enforcement. The suspects fled along northbound U.S. 285 and authorities attempted to stop them with stop sticks; however, the suspects avoided them by driving on the shoulder and fired multiple shots at two more deputies, according to a news release.
The suspects turned east onto Quincy and drove east in the westbound lanes and continued driving around town, on a baseball field and through a park.
The vehicle crashed into a pickup truck near the intersection of South Union Street and West Radcliff Avenue, police said. The suspects fled the vehicle on foot but were arrested and taken into custody within one block of the crash site.
Authorities have identified the suspects as Daniel E. Reach, 40, and Kaelen A. Bernal, 24. Both are being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility.
No bystanders or law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.