A man wanted on several warrants was taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside his home in Longmont on Tuesday.
Police said 31-year-old Royce Bruggeman was arrested without incident. He had multiple outstanding warrants from Boulder and El Paso County for charges including stalking, menacing, telephone harassment, violation of protection and bail orders, according to online court records.
Police, along with assistance from the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad, served the warrant on Tuesday. Police said they discovered "some items" that have slowed down the search of the home.
Bruggeman is expected to be charged with additional charges on Wednesday, following the complete search of his home, police said.