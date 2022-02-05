A 28-year-old man was arrested in a stolen car in Littleton on Friday night after authorities performed a high-risk traffic stop, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Mirage Sports Bar at 8340 W. Coal Mine Ave. in Littleton just after 10 p.m. The victims told dispatchers that a man with tattoos approached them with a gun and demanded the keys to their Lexus.

One of the victims called 911 as the robbery was happening and the suspect fired a handgun and was heard by dispatchers. No one was injured by the gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

After obtaining the keys, the suspect fled the area. A short time later, deputies located the vehicle in the area of West Coal Mine Avenue and South Garrison Street.

Deputies performed a high risk stop and apprehended Zakkery Madden, 28. The victims then identified Madden as the robber.

Authorities later determined Madden was involved in a separate incident about 30 minutes previously. The first incident took place in the 6700 block of South Field Street, just one mile west of the Mirage Sports Bar.

A caller reported a man, later identified as Madden, was allegedly looking into his car. The victim said he hit his key fob, which scared the man away. He decided to go outside to check on his vehicle and watched the Madden and two others.

Madden allegedly lifted up his shirt multiple times and displayed a handgun to the victim before they eventually left.

Madden was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing robbery, felony menacing, reckless endangerment and possession of drugs.