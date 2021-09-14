A 28-year-old man is in custody and could face several charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into two patrol vehicles following a routine traffic stop.

Anders Garcia is being held on the suspicion of committing 13 crimes including three counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, two counts of hit-and-run, criminal mischief, reckless driving and driving under the influence, according to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Garcia was stopped on westbound Interstate 70 near Eagle after reports of a vehicle "weaving" in traffic. Authorities stopped the vehicle, but sometime during the stop Garcia allegedly sped away on the interstate in an attempt to flee.

Garcia's vehicle eventually was stopped by a locked gate and when deputies approached, he allegedly rammed his vehicle into their patrol units and ran away on foot.

After a short on-foot pursuit, Garcia was taken into custody, police said.

Garcia is being held in the Eagle County Detention Facility. A court date had not been set at the time of publishing.