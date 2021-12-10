A man was arrested Friday morning after he turned himself in to the Greenwood Village Police Department and admitted he killed his wife, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Roberto Gonzalez Fierro, 36, admitted to strangling his wife at the Castlewood Library near South Uinta Street and East Arapahoe Road in Centennial.
Authorities went to the library to investigate the claims, but had to force their way into the building because it was locked and closed. They found a woman dead in the bathroom.
Fierro told authorities his wife was a cleaner at the library and investigators believe she let him in, said John Bartmann, a spokesman for the department.
Fierro was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on suspicion of murder charges, Bartmann said.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has assumed the lead on the investigation.
Fierro's wife will be fully identified after the next-of-kin is notified, Bartmann said.