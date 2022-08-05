A 60-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly pointed his gun at a driver Friday morning during an apparent road rage incident.
Longmont police received a call from a person in a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 at 8:30 a.m. who stated another motorist was pointing a gun at him, according to a news release from the Longmont Police Department.
The victim drove to the front of the police department's headquarters at 225 Kimbark St. and parked at the direction of dispatchers. The suspect then parked behind the victims and allegedly went to the driver's side and struck the window with a handgun, according to an arrest affidavit.
An officer on the second floor witnessed the event and yelled there was a man with a gun outside the building as he started running to the front of the building, according to the affidavit.
Multiple officers were outside the building and pointed their weapons at the man while demanding he drop the weapon. The suspect, Paul M. Jaqua, was then arrested.
Jaqua told investigators the incident began when the victims began tailgating him on U.S. Highway 287. He said he "brake-checked" them, which caused the victim to swerve out of the way and ended up in front of his vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses said Jaqua then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim when they drove parallel just south of U.S. Highway 287 and Quail Road.
Jaqua told investigators he "wanted to teach the driver a lesson" and knew what he did "wasn't right," according to the affidavit.
He was transported to the Boulder County where he's being held on suspicion of committing felony menacing with a handgun and harassment — follow in a public place.
Authorities are asking any additional witnesses who haven't spoken with investigators to contact 303-651-8501 and reference report: 22-6637.