A 46-year-old man was arrested for a second time on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of West Ottawa Avenue in Littleton on Nov. 1, 2020, after a man claimed "he shot his wife when she came at him with a weapon," according to a news release.

At the time, Scott L. Smith, 46, was identified and arrested on suspicion of committing first-degree murder in the slaying of his 47-year-old wife Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.

Several days later, Smith was released after prosecutors determined there wasn't enough evidence to support criminal charges. The investigation into the murder continued and investigators gathered enough evidence to again arrest Smith, officials said.

Smith was arrested on Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and domestic violence. He is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

An initial court date was not set as of Friday evening.