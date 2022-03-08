The Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday night in Nederland on felony and misdemeanor charges including attempted second degree homicide.
Boulder County dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Monday regarding an assault in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street in Nederland.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Francesco Castorani, 26, got into an argument with another person, and when a bystander tried to break up the argument, she was assaulted by Castorani. Others tried to intervene and were also assaulted.
The most serious charge of attempted second degree homicide stemmed from Castorani trying to assault someone with a large rock weighing 20-30 pounds, authorities said.
Castorani fled in a car that deputies later found outside of a residence in Nederland.
He was taken into custody and is being held in Boulder County Jail on the following charges:
- Attempted second degree homicide
- Criminal attempt
- Second degree assault
- Menacing
- Third degree assault
- Harassment
- Disorderly conduct
Castorani's bail was set at $100,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.