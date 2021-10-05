A 64-year-old man was arrested Monday night in connection with a fatal crash in Lakewood.

Police responded to a report of a crash between a car and motorcycle at the intersection of West Yale Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard at 8 p.m. Monday night and found a woman, now identified as 59-year-old Julia Ann Pacheco, lying in the street, according to a release from the Lakewood Police Department.

Pacheco was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries, police said.

Police said Pacheco was operating a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Authorities arrested Daniel Howard at the scene of the crash. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.