A 29-year-old man is in custody in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured another Friday morning in downtown.
Matthew Zhu was arrested in Arapahoe County on Friday and is being held for investigation into the fatal shooting, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Stout Street at 1 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.
Police announced Friday afternoon that one of the victims died as a result of the shooting. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
The other victim was treated and released from the hospital, police said.
Police said investigators identified Zhu throughout their initial investigation and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Zhu is currently being held in police custody and final charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.