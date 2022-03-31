The Fort Collins Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.
Officers were sent to a loading dock at 1612 N. College Ave. around 4 a.m. March 6 for a report of an unconscious homeless man who was covered in blood, police said.
Authorities provided aid before a medical crew arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he continues to recover, police said.
Investigators gathered evidence and interviewed people in the area. They gathered a description of the assailant and learned that he had an argument with the victim earlier in the night.
Investigators found several items that led them to a business in the area and after following leads, reviewing security footage and performing follow-up interviews with the homeless community and shelters, authorities identified Andrew Fischer, 21, as the suspect.
Detectives interviewed Fischer on Saturday before taking him into custody. He is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Anyone with information on the case who hasn't contacted detectives is encouraged to call Detective Justin Butler at 720-221-6340.