Boulder police arrested a man Wednesday following a string of crimes including car theft and a stabbing.
Police officers arrested 27-year-old Michael Chunn of Gunbarrel in Denver Wednesday following several incidents in Boulder County between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to a press release.
Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted a welfare check on Chunn around 9 p.m. Tuesday after receiving calls saying Chunn was walking in and out of traffic, according to the release. Chunn declined offers for assistance.
At 3:45 a.m., Wednesday, deputies checked on Chunn again when he was seen walking in traffic. Chunn again declined assistance.
Between 6 and 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Chunn allegedly stole a car that was left running. While driving the stolen car, Chunn stopped, got out, and allegedly stabbed a man in the chest who was walking his dog near the area of White Rock Circle and Indigo Court in Gunbarrel, according to the release. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Chunn allegedly attempted to assault another man walking his dog, but the man fended him off, according to police.
Police said Chunn also threw himself in front of a car in Gunbarrel at some point that morning, causing minimal damage to the car, and fled on foot, according to the release.
Officials recovered the stolen vehicle and returned it to its owner after processing it for evidence. Damage to the vehicle points to the possibility Chunn may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle or person, according to the release.
Chunn was booked into Boulder County Jail on the following charges:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- First-degree assault
- First-degree motor vehicle theft
- Third-degree attempted assault
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Garrett Eastman with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at [email protected] or call the tip line at 303-441-3674.