Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman in Denver on Saturday.
Innis L. Collins, 38, was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, Denver police said.
Officers were sent around 8 a.m. Saturday to East 16th Avenue and Broadway for a report of an unconscious person in a stairway. Namantha N. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner determined that she died of blunt force injuries and asphyxia and ruled her death a homicide.
Police said Collins and Rice had been in a relationship.