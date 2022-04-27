Innis Collins; DOB: 11/10/83

Innis Collins

 Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman in Denver on Saturday.

Innis L. Collins, 38, was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, Denver police said.

Officers were sent around 8 a.m. Saturday to East 16th Avenue and Broadway for a report of an unconscious person in a stairway. Namantha N. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner determined that she died of blunt force injuries and asphyxia and ruled her death a homicide.  

Police said Collins and Rice had been in a relationship. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.