Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

A 20-year-old man was in custody Thursday in connection with a shooting on Interstate 70 that killed an assistant fire chief. 

Authorities arrested Jeremy Jacob Rocha, 20, in Commerce City.

He was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree attempted murder, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators identified Rocha as a suspect after interviewing witnesses. 

John Jaros, the assistant chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, was shot and killed around 5:35 p.m. Saturday on eastbound I-70 west of Colfax Avenue. 

