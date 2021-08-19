An Arizona man is in custody after police said they seized nearly 20 pounds of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl pills during a search Wednesday, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

John M. Shawn Hughes, 19, of Phoenix was arrested on suspicion of unlawful distribution and possession of drugs.

Members of the Eagle County Sheriff's Office and Vail Police Department stopped Shawn Hughes on Wednesday after witnessing his vehicle weaving through traffic near Eagle, according to the release.

Police contacted Shawn Hughes at a gas station where he gave consent to search the vehicle. During the search authorities located 4.8 pounds of cocaine, 5.2 pounds of heroin and 8.7 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Shawn Hughes was held at the Eagle County jail.