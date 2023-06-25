Red and blue police lights in city Photo Credit: Ajax9 (iStock).

Update: Man arrested in Saturday shooting

Jeovany Gonzalez-Acuna, 32, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the 3000 block of Peoria Street Saturday morning, Aurora Police said.

Just before 7 p.m., police arrested 32-year-old Jeovany Gonzalez-Acuna was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and domestic violence at the intersection of East Parker Avenue and South Dartmouth Road.

Aurora Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 6:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of Peoria Street and found a woman who appeared to have died due to a gunshot.

The person who called 911 to report the incident was gone, along with the gun, when officers arrived, police said.

