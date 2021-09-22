A man is in custody on suspicion of starting a fire inside a detached garage in unincorporated Larimer County near Fort Collins on Wednesday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Matthew Anguiano, 31, of Fort Collins was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree arson -- endanger life, a felony, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Rene Drive in Fort Collins about 4:30 p.m. after a report of a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they saw the open flames inside a detached garage.

Deputies also located Anguiano, who is associated with the property, the sheriff's office said.

Poudre Fire Authority was called to extinguish the fire. Investigators and members of the sheriff's office led to the arrest of Anguiano, according to a news release.

Anguiano is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28, according to online court records.