Christopher Epperson, DOB 3-12-71

 Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

Denver police arrested a 51-year-old man Monday night after they caught him with fentanyl, methamphetamine and a gun near Union Station.

Police saw three people using drugs in the 2000 block of 18th Street just before 5 p.m. Officers conducted a "weapons pat down" on the men when one of them, Christopher Epperson, ran away, according to the Denver Police Department.

Epperson led officers on a short foot chase before they stopped him in the 1900 block of 18th Street. 

Epperson was carrying a loaded gun, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement. 

Authorities said the gun is the 17th weapon recovered at or near Union Station since Nov. 1, 2021. 

Police said Epperson is being held on possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance more than four grams. 

