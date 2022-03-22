Denver police arrested a 51-year-old man Monday night after they caught him with fentanyl, methamphetamine and a gun near Union Station.
Police saw three people using drugs in the 2000 block of 18th Street just before 5 p.m. Officers conducted a "weapons pat down" on the men when one of them, Christopher Epperson, ran away, according to the Denver Police Department.
Epperson led officers on a short foot chase before they stopped him in the 1900 block of 18th Street.
Epperson was carrying a loaded gun, fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement.
Authorities said the gun is the 17th weapon recovered at or near Union Station since Nov. 1, 2021.
Police said Epperson is being held on possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance more than four grams.