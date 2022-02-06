Officers on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old man accused of starting a fire at a home in south Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Muhammed Afia was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson and assault on a peace officer.

Aurora firefighters were sent to a home in the 3600 block of South Idalia Street around 11:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fire, according to PulsePoint, a mobile app that allows people to see calls for service.

Officials said there was a large fire on the back side of the home. Firefighters put out the blaze, and investigators ruled the fire an arson.

The house was owned by a family member of Afia's, said Matt Longshore, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Authorities said they could not release information into how they identified Afia as a suspect because the investigation is ongoing.