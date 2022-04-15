A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder following a death investigation in Jefferson County.
Sheriff deputies were sent to a residence in the 10200 block of West Geddes Circle on Thursday after 911 dispatchers received a call from a person who said there was a murder at the residence, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies located the caller on-scene, later identified as Angel Rodriguez, on the front lawn of the home. He was arrested after authorities went inside the home and located a dead woman who sustained "obvious traumatic injury," according to the sheriff's office.
Earlier in the day, deputies were sent to the home for a welfare check after a 911 caller, believed to be Rodriguez, stated a partial address but then hung up.
Dispatchers issued a welfare check at the residence; deputies did not contact anyone at the home but were able to reach the homeowner, Rodriguez's mother, on the phone, according to the sheriff's office.
The mother told authorities her son was experiencing a mental health issue but said the family would be able to handle the situation.
Authorities have not identified the victim and are working to determine a possible relationship between them and Rodriguez, the sheriff's office said.