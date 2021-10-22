A 29-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after police said he stole a vehicle, eluded authorities and possessed over two ounces of meth, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Ryan D. Yearwood, is being held the Larimer County Jail on the suspicion of committing first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and special offender — controlled substance, police said.

Police said they took Yearwood into custody around 4 a.m. after running from his vehicle in a hotel parking lot in Johnstown. Prior to his attempted getaway, police said, he failed to stop during an attempted traffic stop.

Following his arrest, authorities located 61 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded revolver in Yearwood's backpack, police said.

Authorities said Yearwood was wanted for two outstanding warrants, but did not elaborate on the charges.