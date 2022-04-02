A man was arrested early Saturday in connection to a death investigation in Boulder.
Alan Moody, 21, was arrested on suspicion of committing vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving personal death or person injury, according to the Boulder Police Department.
Boulder police were sent to the 4800 block of Pearl Street just before 6 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report of person lying in the street unconscious and not breathing.
Officials pronounced the unidentified victim on scene. Police said the victim suffered "traumatic injuries" on Friday.
Moody was arrested just after midnight on Saturday and is being held in the Boulder County Jail.