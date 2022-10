A man has been arrested after breaking into a Broomfield bank and refusing to leave.

Broomfield police said the incident happened at the FirsTier Bank on Destination Way near Interlocken Loop and Wadsworth Parkway.

SWAT members negotiated with the man and at 8:17 a.m. arrested the man, police said.

Businesses near the bank went into lockout during the event, meaning no one could enter or leave. The lockouts were lifted after the man's arrest.