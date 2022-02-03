Prosecutors have charged a 47-year-old man with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing last week in Denver's Five Points neighborhood.
Abdishakur Ahmed was formally charged Thursday, according to the Denver District's Attorney's Office.
Officers were sent to the area of 30th Avenue and Downing Street around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 28 for a report of a fight. The caller told the dispatcher one man was lying on the ground unconscious and was bleeding from the head, according to the arrest affidavit.
She also told dispatchers that the other person involved, later identified as Ahmed, was still at the scene and tried dragging the victim's body away.
The victim was taken to Denver Health, where he later died. Authorities have yet to release the victim's name.
Investigators acquired surveillance footage of the incident. They said Ahmed went into a store and then got into a verbal altercation with the victim.
Police said Ahmed pulled out a knife during the incident and lunged at the victim. The victim tried to protect himself by throwing a food stand at Ahmed and holding shelves from the store in front of him, according to the arrest affidavit.
After Ahmed left the store, the victim tried locking the door; however, he was pulled outside. A witness told investigators that Ahmed took the victim to the ground "and start(ed) whaling on him" before the victim stopped moving and went unconscious, according to the affidavit.
Ahmed was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 17, according to online court records.