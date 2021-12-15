Authorities have formally charged a 29-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside of Rocky Mountain National Park earlier this month that left a park ranger wounded.

Daron M. Ellis was arraigned Monday in federal court on a charge of assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

The charge stems from a Dec. 8 incident in which prosecutors say Ellis shot a park ranger during a traffic stop near the park's Fall River entrance on U.S. Highway 34.

Officials said Ellis and a passenger were involved in a high-speed chase earlier in the day, but have not elaborated on the circumstances.

The ranger was wearing a ballistic vest and his injuries were not life threatening. Ellis was injured during the incident and was later taken into custody after addressing his injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle has not been identified, but was arrested following the shooting.

If convicted, Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.