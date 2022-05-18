Denver prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged a man with killing three people, including a child, near Green Valley Ranch last month.
Elijah Hood, 24, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of child abuse resulting in death and first-degree burglary.
Denver police were sent at 5:53 p.m. April 26 to an apartment complex on East 60th Avenue and North Dunkirk Street for a report of people covered in blood on the ground, according to a probable cause statement.
Me'khi Allen, 4, Donn'e Allen, 23, and Denise Hood, 65, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses saw two people run to a car parked along 60th Avenue following the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Investigators received an anonymous tip that the gunman was "EJ," who lived near Hampden Avenue and Tamarac Street, according to the affidavit.
Investigators identified Elijah Hood as "EJ."
Police acquired cellphone records between Denise Hood and Elijah Hood that showed they last communicated at 2:14 p.m. Investigators believe Elijah told Denise that he would not come over to their place.
On April 29, investigators received another anonymous tip that identified Elijah Hood as the shooter and added that he and Donn'e Allen recently went to Atlanta.
The tipster told investigators that Elijah Hood returned several days earlier than Donn'e Allen because they "may have been fighting about something," according to the affidavit.
The tipster also told investigators that Elijah Hood forced another person to go with him to the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.
Prosecutors said one of Elijah Hood's associates is the registered owner of a gold 2008 Chevrolet Impala, the vehicle seen parked outside the apartment complex.
The owner of the car told investigators that Elijah Hood confessed to the triple homicide.
Elijah Hood is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to online court records.