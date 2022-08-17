A 30-year-old man faces a dozen molestation charges, and Thornton police said they believe that there may be additional victims.

Adams County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Frank Raymond — also known as Arya Magi, Seven and Phase — with

Sexual Assault on a child

Sexual assault on a child — pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Four counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Three counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child

Sexual exploitation of a child — class four felony

Sexual exploitation of a child — class five felony

Thornton police said the alleged incidents occurred between June 2, 2021, and Aug. 12, 2022.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Raymond is encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency.