A 30-year-old man faces a dozen molestation charges, and Thornton police said they believe that there may be additional victims.
Adams County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Frank Raymond — also known as Arya Magi, Seven and Phase — with
- Sexual Assault on a child
- Sexual assault on a child — pattern of abuse
- Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust
- Four counts of sexual exploitation of a child
- Three counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child
- Sexual exploitation of a child — class four felony
- Sexual exploitation of a child — class five felony
Thornton police said the alleged incidents occurred between June 2, 2021, and Aug. 12, 2022.
Anyone who believes they were victimized by Raymond is encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency.