A man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death at a motel in Denver last weekend.

Israel Casarez, 49, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dina Casias, 54, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from an incident where officers were sent to the Western Hills Motel at 5035 W. Colfax Ave. after several nature unknown calls were made. A nature unknown call is when there is a known incident, however, the caller is unclear about the situation, police said.

One caller told 911 dispatchers there was a man with a knife breaking windows. The dispatcher also noted there were screams coming from multiple parties during the call, according to the arrest affidavit.

Responding officers went to the motel room in question and saw a broken window to the left of the room's door. A mattress was standing up against the side of the window and obscured their view inside the room, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers managed to move the mattress by reaching through the broken window and then observed blood in several places along the walls of the room and saw Casarez holding a large knife.

They entered the room and while taking Casarez into custody, found Casias under the mattress. Paramedics were called into the room and pronounced her dead on-scene. Police said she had been stabbed several times.

Casarez is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.