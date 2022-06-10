A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Jesus Rodriguez, 50, whose body was found in a field in Aurora earlier this year.
Ever Rodriguez-Tejada, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in Rodriguez's death, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Rodriguez was found on March 25 in a field in the area of East 56th Avenue and E-470.
The Aurora Police Department announced they were conducting an outdoor death investigation at 7:15 a.m. on March 25.
The investigation has since been upgraded to a homicide investigation.