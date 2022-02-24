A Lochbuie man could spend nearly 100 years in prison for shooting a Fort Lupton police officer in the face and firing at another officer in 2019.
According to a news release, Matthew Cotter, now 21, shot Sgt. Christopher Pelton in the face and fired at Sgt. Jeremy Sagner when they responded to a call about an armed man trying to contact someone in a home in Fort Lupton.
Pelton survived his injuries.
A jury convicted Cotter on Wednesday of 12 counts, including:
- Four counts of attempted first-degree murder
- First-degree assault
- Attempted first-degree assault
- Six crime-of-violence sentence enhancers
Cotter faces up to 96 years in prison, according to the release.