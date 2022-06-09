A 30-year-old man faces more than 20 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of robbery and firearms violations earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Thursday.
The court convicted David H. Vargas of two counts of robbery and one count of being a felon in the possession of a firearm following a four-day trial. The court found that Vargas committed two armed robberies in the metro area on Nov. 14, 2020. He first hit a Foot Lock in Lakewood before going to a DSW in Westminster, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Officials said Vargas displayed a revolver during both robberies and told one of the employees, "This is my first time ... don't do anything stupid."
While Vargas pointed the weapon at the employees, an accomplice grabbed merchandise from each store before leaving the area, officials said.
Later that evening, Vargas and his co-defendant got into a pursuit with Adams County sheriff's deputies and fired multiple shots at law enforcement, according to officials.
Vargas, who was later arrested, is scheduled to be sentenced to prison on Sept. 16.