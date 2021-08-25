The Broomfield Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday at a Broomfield home.

Neighbors called 911 just before 6:30 a.m. to report gunshots in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle, a neighborhood near the Rock Creek Farm nature preserve, police said. Responding officers found a man dead at the home.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said.

Police said they do not know what led to the shooting, but believe multiple suspects and vehicles may have been involved based on witness reports.

The night before the shooting, police received several reports of vehicles trespassing in the area. Police said they are working to determine if those reports could be connected to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of his family. Police said they believe he lived in the area and have no reason to suspect he was engaging in criminal activity.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Investigators worked to interview witnesses and process the scene for nearly five hours Wednesday, clearing the area just after 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.