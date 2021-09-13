Denver police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man killed Sunday afternoon near a shopping center in the city's southeastern Kennedy neighborhood, the agency said.

The shooting, announced by police just before 4 p.m. Sunday took place in the 10700 block of East Dartmouth Avenue, a shopping center near the Kennedy Golf Course.

Five hours later, police said the man, whose identity wasn't released, had died.

Police said they're investigating the incident as a homicide but haven't released details on what led up to the gunfire and who else could be involved.

The body of the victim was turned over to the Denver County Coroner’s Office, which was expected to confirm the man's identity and determine his cause and manner of death.

Police asked people with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.