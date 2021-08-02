The Denver Police Department investigated the fatal shooting Sunday night in the Clayton neighborhood in north Denver.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of North Elizabeth Street, near Schafer Park. Police announced the shooting just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Monday morning, police said.

Police didn't release what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.