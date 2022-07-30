A homicide investigation by the Northglenn Police Department is underway after a man was fatally shot in a parking lot overnight.
Police were sent to the parking lot at 11525 Community Center Drive at 2:40 a.m. after reports of shots fired. The caller told dispatchers the shooter was seen leaving the area.
The callers were later contacted by Westminster officers near 120th Avenue and Bannock Street where a 31-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooter should contact Detective Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857 or pgesi@northglenn.org.