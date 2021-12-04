Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
One man is dead after being shot Friday night in Thornton, police said.

Officers were sent to the area of East 101st Avenue and Clayton Street around 8:15 p.m. after a report of a person down. They located an 18-year-old man with what appeared to be a stab wound, according to a press release from the Thornton Police Department.

The man, later identified as Fernando Perez, 18, was transported to a local hospital where the wound was found to be from a gunshot. He later died at the hospital, police said. 

Investigators are currently working to identify a potential suspect and encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 720-977-5513.