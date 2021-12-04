One man is dead after being shot Friday night in Thornton, police said.
Officers were sent to the area of East 101st Avenue and Clayton Street around 8:15 p.m. after a report of a person down. They located an 18-year-old man with what appeared to be a stab wound, according to a press release from the Thornton Police Department.
The man, later identified as Fernando Perez, 18, was transported to a local hospital where the wound was found to be from a gunshot. He later died at the hospital, police said.
Investigators are currently working to identify a potential suspect and encourage anyone with information to contact the department at 720-977-5513.