The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot near a shopping center on South Buckley Road Wednesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block of South Buckley Road, near the intersection with East Alameda Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of 830 S. Buckley Rd., the location of a liquor store and Asian market in the Bristol Pointe Shopping Center.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police said they are still looking for additional witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified.