The victim of a shooting near Union Station on Monday has died from his injuries, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Blake Street, near the intersection of 17th Street and two blocks from Union Station. Police announced the shooting just after 4 a.m. Monday.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, police said.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified, police said.

The shooting happened the day after three people were shot in Lower Downtown Denver, killing one. Sunday’s shooting happened outside of a bar near Coors Field, three blocks from Monday’s shooting.

Police have launched a homicide investigation into Monday’s shooting. Police released few details on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.