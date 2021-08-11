A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting in the South Park Hill neighborhood, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened near East Colfax Avenue and North Clermont Street, southeast of City Park. Police announced the shooting just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital. He died about four hours later, police said.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, police said.

East Colfax Avenue was closed from Cherry Street to Birch Street for more than four hours Wednesday morning as officers processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The victim’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.