The Greeley Police Department warned the public about an "armed and dangerous' man who remained at-large Tuesday after fatally shooting a man and seriously injuring a teenager in Greeley on Monday.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Paul A. Delgado Jr., 42, on suspicion of first-degree murder. Delgado is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup with Colorado disabled veteran license plate 237NWL.
Police said they were sent to an alley in the 1400 block of Ninth Street on Monday morning for a report of gunfire. The caller told dispatchers there was a male down in the alley and the shooter was running away, police said.
Officers found a 17-year-old boy in the alley with a gunshot wound to his head. Authorities also found a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the driver's seat of a car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the teenager was taken to a hospital, where he remained on life support, police said.
Police said anyone who sees Delgado or his truck should call 911.