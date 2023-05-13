A man in Aurora was found dead with a gunshot wound early Saturday after crashing his car into a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Aurora patrol officers initially responded to a report that an SUV had crashed into the 7-Eleven store at 15553 E. Mississippi Ave. at 1:08 a.m. Saturday, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

The caller told dispatchers there was possibly a gunshot victim.

The 7-Eleven is just east of I-225 in Aurora's Center Pointe neighborhood.

Responding officers found an adult male on the ground outside of a black Chevrolet Aspen dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.

The Adam's County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity when next of kin are notified.

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Police have not released any suspect information.

The incident is one of many violent incidents in the Denver metro area over the past several weeks.

A shooting at a Denver apartment complex Wednesday night killed one and left four others injured, according to Denver Police.

The shooting began as a fight in an apartment at the Grammercy Apartments, 9600 E. Girard Ave., across East Hampden from Kennedy Golf Course.

As of Friday afternoon, Denver Police did not have any suspect information and did not have any investigation updates on the five-victim shooting, a DPD spokesperson told the Denver Gazette.

Denver Police are also still searching for a suspect who shot and killed two restaurant employees at the American Elm restaurant in the Denver West Highland neighborhood on April 24.

General manager Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34, and prep cook Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez-Morales, 58, were shot and killed inside the business.

DPD has not released any updates on the homicide investigation and denied the Denver Gazette's request for recordings and transcripts of 911 calls from the incident and all calls for service to the address since Jan. 1, replying with the following statement:

"This department and the public share an interest in maintaining the integrity of this open homicide investigation, therefore your records request is respectfully denied because we believe it would be contrary to the public interest to provide records from the ongoing investigation."