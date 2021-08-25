A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after the man apparently shot her before taking his own life, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Emporia Street, near Stanley Marketplace, police said.

Responding officers found the man and woman at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to a hospital where the man died shortly after, police said. The woman is still alive but was in critical condition as of Tuesday night.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting but said it appears to be a domestic violence incident. Police have not identified the man or the woman and have not specified what their relationship was.

This comes after Robert Terry fatally shot his wife, Sarah, and then himself outside of an Aurora home on July 30.

At the beginning of the year, experts attributed the rise in homicides in Colorado’s largest cities to an increase in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aurora Police Department said anyone who knows a victim of domestic violence or is experiencing domestic violence themselves can call the Victim Services Unit at 303-627-3100.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said. Witnesses are still being sought for interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.